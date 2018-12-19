Attorney General warns of Social Security phone scam

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Attorney General Jim Hood is warning Mississippians about an increase of fake calls targeting people’s Social Security Numbers.
The calls appear to be from the the Social Security Administration (SSA) and ask for the person’s Social Security Number (SSN) and for money.
The call looks like it is coming from the SSA because they have spoofed the agency’s real number: 1-800-772-1213.
In one version of the scam, the caller says your SSN has been linked to a crime (often, he says it happened in Texas) involving drugs or sending money out of the country illegally. He then says your SSN is blocked, and may ask you for a fee to reactivate it or get a new number. The caller will ask you to confirm your SSN over the phone.
In other variations of the scam, the caller says somebody used your SSN to apply for credit cards, and you could lose your benefits. He may also warn you that your bank account is about to be seized, that you need to withdraw your money, and that he will tell you how to keep it safe.
The Attorney General’s office has these reminders to keep you from being a victim:
- The SSA will never call and ask for your Social Security number. It won’t ask you to pay anything, and it won’t call to threaten your benefits.
- Do NOT trust the caller ID. Your caller ID might show the SSA’s real phone number (1-800-772-1213), but that’s not the real SSA calling.
- Never give your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Don’t confirm the last 4 digits, and don’t give a bank account or credit card number – ever – to anybody who contacts you asking for it.
- Remember that anyone who tells you to wire money, pay with a gift card, or send cash is a scammer. Always. No matter who they say they are.
If you’re worried about a call from someone who claims to be from the Social Security Administration, get off the phone and then call the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213
