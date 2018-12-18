Two arrested following pursuit through Jones, Covington Co.

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A man and a woman were arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through two counties Friday.
On Dec. 14, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for careless driving on Hebron Centerville Road in Jones County. The driver refused to stop and sped away, starting the pursuit.
The chase continued Highway 84 into Covington County and ended after deputies deployed a tire deflation device causing the vehicle to stop. The driver was identified as Adilya Patton, but deputies later discovered the I.D. was fake, and the driver’s actual name was Dayla Patton, 28, of Hattiesburg. The passenger was identified as 28-year-old Kendrick Thames, of Hattiesburg.
The two said they had stolen items from Dollar General in Hebron, leaving one plastic box behind and taking the second with them. According to authorities, a plastic box with the stolen items was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
While being questioned, authorities said Patton asked if she had pulled over would there have been all the trouble. A deputy responded to her saying, “In all likelihood, no.” Authorities said Thames also asked if the sheriff’s office was going to pay for the two flat tires on the vehicle.
Both Patton and Thames were taken into custody. Patton was charged with Felony Fleeing, Careless Driving, Shoplifting and Providing False Information to Law Enforcement. Thames was charged with Shoplifting. According to authorities, Thames also had outstanding warrants from other agencies.
