Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Be careful this morning because we are seeing dense fog across the Pine Belt. The fog should get out of here by 9 to 10 am. Skies will be partly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.