Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Be careful this morning because we are seeing dense fog across the Pine Belt. The fog should get out of here by 9 to 10 am. Skies will be partly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.
Clouds and scattered showers will move in on Wednesday in advance of our next cold front. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Rain will be likely on Thursday across the Pine Belt with cooler temps as highs struggle to reach 60°.
Clouds will linger into Friday with cooler temps as highs only reach the mid 50s. Skies this weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
