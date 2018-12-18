TripAdvisor names Half Shell Oyster House among the nation’s best

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport-based restaurant chain is getting high praise from customers, and recognition from the world’s largest travel website. TripAdvisor just named Half Shell Oyster House among the best restaurant chains in the country.
The ranking is based on a year’s worth of reviews from all of a chain’s locations listed on TripAdvisor. Thirty restaurant chains of all types are included, and they’re organized into three categories based on the number of property locations listed on TripAdvisor: small, medium and large.
You’ll see a number of other chains with locations on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Texas Roadhouse, and Mellow Mushroom.
Top 10 Small Chains (10-50 locations)
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
- Seasons 52
- Houston’s
- Ocean Prime
- J. Alexander’s
- Fogo de Chão
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Half Shell Oyster House
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
Top 10 Medium Chains (51-100 locations)
- The Capital Grille
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Texas de Brazil
- Yard House
- BRIO Tuscan Grille
- Portillo’s
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- The Melting Pot
- Sweet Tomatoes
- Another Broken Egg Cafe
Top 10 Large Chains (101+ locations)
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Bonefish Grill
- Texas Roadhouse
- Mellow Mushroom
- In-N-Out Burger
- First Watch The Daytime Cafe
- Jason’s Deli
- Corner Bakery Cafe
- Blaze Pizza
“Chain restaurants are integral to the American dining experience as they offer consumers convenient and satisfying meals for all occasions,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. “For the first time, TripAdvisor is ranking restaurant chains that provide exemplary food, service and value to diners. Every company featured in these rankings should be proud of the recognition they are receiving from TripAdvisor’s community of millions of travelers and locals searching our site for a great place to eat.”
