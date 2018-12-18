Nuclear power plant in Port Gibson shut down for inspection

PORT GIBSON, MS (WLBT) - According to a press release, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is conducting a special inspection at the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant.
They are working to analyze events that led to an unplanned shutdown on December 12th of the nuclear power plant.
The plant is operated by Entergy Operations and is located in Port Gibson, Mississippi.
According to the press release, the plant was operating at full power when “operators noticed an unexpected increase in reactor power and decided to shut down as a precautionary measure. The reactor was safely shut down but some equipment issues occurred that the agency wants to better understand.”
A two-member NRC team will visit the power plant and stay for about a week on site developing a chronology of the event, and evaluating the plant.
According to the press release, an inspection report documenting the team’s findings will be publicly available within 45 days of the end of the inspection.
