Mississippi defeats Alabama in 32nd All-Star game

MONTGOMERY, AL (WDAM) - Mississippi defeated Alabama 24-20 in the 32nd Mississippi-Alabama All-Star football game on Monday night in Montgomery. The win was Mississippi’s second straight win in the annual game.
Hattiesburg’s Jarod Conner was named MVP for team Mississippi.
Alabama got on the board first with a touchdown pass with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
Mississippi responded late in the second quarter when Conner scored on a 2-yard run. An extra point tied the game at 7.
Conner scored his second touchdown of the night with a 6-yard run in the third quarter to give Mississippi a 14-7 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Tupelo’s Jaquerrious Williams added a 13-yard touchdown run to increase Mississippi’s lead to 21-7.
With just over 7 minutes left in the fourth, Alabama cut the lead to 7 with Michael Vice catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Peter Parrish.
Alabama turned over the ball on downs to give Mississippi the ball with 1:38 left in the game.
Clinton’s Tucker Barefoot hit a 42-yard field goal to give Mississippi a 24-21 lead with under a minute to play.
Alabama scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to make the final score 24-20.
