MHP: Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol got creative warning the public about driving irresponsibly this Christmas season.
In the video, the Grinch steals a child’s gifts from underneath their tree then leads MHP on a high speed chase. MHP ends up catching and arresting the Grinch.
“The men and women of Mississippi Highway Patrol want to help you make sure you and your family make it home for the holidays.”
Other agencies across the state are making an effort to remind the public to drive safely this holiday season.
MDOT has been posting creative messages on their traffic signs over the interstate.
According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed 3,450 lives in 2016 alone.
“Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed,” the NHTSA reports.
Mississippi’s distracted driving law prohibits all motorists from driving while using a handheld mobile telephone or portable electronic device to write, send, or read a text message, or access, read, or post to a social network site. The penalty could carry a $100 fine.
