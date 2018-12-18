Idris Elba: #MeToo movement only difficult for men with something to hide

December 17, 2018 at 10:15 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:11 PM

(CNN) - Actor Idris Elba is winning kudos for his statement about the #MeToo movement.

He was asked by the British Sunday Times newspaper if it was hard to be a man in Hollywood in the #MeToo era.

"It's only difficult if you are a man with something to hide," Elba responded.

The statement won him praise on Twitter from TV producer Shonda Rhimes and President Obama’s former adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

His fans circulated the statement, with one fan tweeting, “That is the right answer.”

Elba, who was named People Magazine’s sexiest man alive last month, has praised the movement in the past.

