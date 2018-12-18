Hattiesburg trash pick up schedule set to change for holidays

Hattiesburg trash pick up schedule set to change for holidays
The City of Hattiesburg announces trash pick up changes ahead of the holidays. (Source: City of Hattiesburg)
December 18, 2018 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 7:45 AM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - With the holidays just around the corner, the City of Hattiesburg announced that trash pick up will change for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In preparation for the week of Christmas, please see the abbreviated garbage, trash and recycling schedule that we will...

Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Monday, December 17, 2018

The schedule is as follows:

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Monday, December 24 – Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 & 2.

Thursday, December 27, 2018

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays.
  • Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Friday, December 28, 2018

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays and Fridays.
  • Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5.

New Year’s Eve and Day:

Monday, December 31, 2018 & Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 & 2.

Thursday, January 3, 2019

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays.
  • Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Friday, January 4, 2019

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays and Fridays.
  • Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.