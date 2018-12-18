Hattiesburg trash pick up schedule set to change for holidays

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - With the holidays just around the corner, the City of Hattiesburg announced that trash pick up will change for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The schedule is as follows:
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Monday, December 24 – Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
- Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 & 2.
Thursday, December 27, 2018
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays.
- Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
Friday, December 28, 2018
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5.
New Year’s Eve and Day:
Monday, December 31, 2018 & Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
- Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 & 2.
Thursday, January 3, 2019
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays.
- Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
Friday, January 4, 2019
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Heavy trash & recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5.
