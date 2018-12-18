Dying boy’s mother granted U.S. visa to see him after being denied because of Trump travel ban

OAKLAND, CA (CNN) - A 2-year-old boy on life support in a California hospital has been clinging on while his mother was fighting for entry into the U.S. to see him before he passes away.
President Trump’s travel ban restricted her from entering the country to be with her son one last time.
But on Tuesday, the boy’s mother was granted a U.S. visa to see her son before he dies.
CNN previously reported, the boy’s father, Ali Hassan, said he’s heartbroken that his wife may not have had the chance to see her son before he takes his last breath.
Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan is suffering from a genetic brain condition.
His mother is a Yemeni National living in Egypt.
The White House’s travel ban restricts Nationals of Yemen and six other countries from entering the U.S.
"The Department of State makes every effort to facilitate legitimate travel by international visitors. We are also fully committed to administering US immigration law and ensuring the integrity and security of our country's borders," a State Department official said.
Hassan and his son are American citizens.
He says he brought the boy to the U.S. for medical treatment when his condition worsened a few months ago.
The council on American Islamic relations stepped up to try to speed up the process to bring his wife to America.
“We are calling for the department of state to issue a Muslim ban waiver to allow the wife of a U.S. citizen, the mother of a U.S. citizen to hold her child one last time,” said Basim Elkarra, CAIR executive director.
According to the State Department, consular officers can make exceptions to the travel restriction when a visa’s “issuance is in the national interest, the applicant poses no national security or public safety threat to the United States, and denial of the visa would cause undue hardship,” CNN reports.
Doctors say Abdullah may not withstand life support for much longer, according to CAIR.
