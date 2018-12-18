Consider This: Help The Salvation Army make a difference

PINE BELT (WDAM) - At The Salvation Army, we open our arms and our hearts to serve those in need and most desperate for physical, emotional and spiritual assistance.
Because human need differs from person to person and because need knows no season, we seek to find solutions to each unique situation.
Here are a few ways your money in those red kettles helps to meet those needs.
Each night in the U.S., 17.4 million families go to bed hungry and 6.9 million families experience food insecurity- which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
At The Salvation Army, we combat the war on hunger by providing warm meals and over 1,200 food boxes a year in the Pine Belt.
Our Pathway of Hope initiative provides individualized services to families with children who desire to take action to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability that repeats generation after generation.
We seek to find and address the root causes of poverty through compassionately helping families overcome challenges like unemployment, unstable housing and lack of education.
Our goal is to lead families down a path toward increased stability and, ultimately, self-sufficiency.
Children are most likely to commit or experience criminal activity between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. This behavior includes vandalism, sexual misconduct and tobacco, drug and alcohol consumption. We believe that kids should get a chance to be kids.
At The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, we offer young people a chance to be that- themselves. We provide a safe environment where a youth development strategy is used that builds character and self-confidence and instills a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness and influence.
Need never stops. Therefore, neither do we. We need your help to reach our red kettle goal.
These programs won’t stop, but the number of those we can serve could be affected if we don’t reach our goal.
Please, find it in your hearts, find it in your checkbooks, in your wallet, in your pocketbooks, to give. Please, someone you know may need us.
No matter what challenges we face in serving the most vulnerable members of society, we will never surrender. We’ve been present in the Pine Belt for 111 years, and we will continue to be here.
We will be there to help those in need when disaster strikes, we will be here when the struggles of life happen and we will be here when the pantry is empty.
We will continue to make strides in the fight for good, because with God on our side, and donors like you, we will.
