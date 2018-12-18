Asylum seekers stake claims on patch of US soil at border

The 21 Honduran asylum seekers camped on U.S. soil at San Diego's Otay Mesa port of entry, with the official border separating the U.S. and Mexico to the south and U.S. inspection booths to the north, said Nicole Ramos, an attorney at Al Otro Lado, a legal services organization working on behalf of the migrants. The official border marker generally goes unnoticed by people walking toward inspectors.