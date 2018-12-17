Woman with terminal cancer fulfills dream of graduating college

COLUMBUS, OH (WBNS/CNN) - Graduation signifies something different for every student. For some, it’s a new beginning. But, for Karen Caver – it’s a resurrection.
Karen Caver first enrolled at Ohio Dominican University in 1986. She was forced to drop out after three years to take care of her ill mom.
Years later she returned, only to face another obstacle.
Three years ago, Caver was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. She had never smoked, but doctors said the disease was progressing fast.
“I remember a doctor telling me, ‘You were told six months?’ When I went for a second opinion he says, ‘Well, Karen I have to be honest with you, that was pretty generous,’” she said.
However, Caver returned to school, and saw her long-awaited dream of graduating finally come true on Dec. 15.
The cancer spread from her left lung to her right lung across her chest in the lymph nodes, up her esophagus and down her trachea.
“At one point, my body within the first 18 months was 60 percent cancer,” she said.
The cancer attacked her brain causing several tumors, memory loss and epilepsy. Each hospital stay and every surgery pushed her closer to death. However, Caver made a decision.
“First and foremost, I wasn't passing in six months. That if I was going to pass, it was going to be on my terms. And on my terms, I would raise my son I would enjoy my family and I would finish my degree,” she said.
Between treatments and recovery, Caver went to class and wrote papers.
“I wanted my son to see how strong I was and that even in the face of cancer you still live your life on your terms,” Caver said.
She earned a degree in faith and perseverance on Dec. 15.
"I remember getting in the car and just clamping my hands and saying father you have got to hold my hand and he has. He has never let it go.” She said.
Caver says her cancer is still terminal, but she has plans for her time left.
She wants to see her son graduate high school and write a book to share her story.
