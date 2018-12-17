Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith sworn in

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was sworn in Monday as the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Congress. She will complete the term of former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.
“It is a great honor to serve Mississippi as a United States Senator. I am committed to doing everything I can to represent the priorities of all Mississippians, and will continue to work to advance the needs of our state and the nation,” Hyde-Smith said.
Hyde-Smith won a special election and runoff in November to fill the remaining two year’s of Cochran’s term. Governor Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to fill the Senate seat after Cochran’s retirement in April until the special election could be held.
The oath of office was administered by Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), President pro tempore of the Senate.
Hyde-Smith has served on the Senate appropriations, agriculture and rules committee since taking office.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.