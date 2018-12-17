Richton special election to be held Tuesday after alderman’s death

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - A special election will be held Tuesday in Richton following the death of Alderman Ron Phillips.
Phillips served as an alderman from July 2009 until his death on Oct. 23, 2018, according to the town of Richton.
Residents can cast a ballot from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Library Conference room in Richton, which is the only voting location.
The candidates running to fill the seat on the Richton Board of Aldermen are Twana Bolton, Keith Evans and Brenda Philips.
