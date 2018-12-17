Person wanted for questioning in credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police need help identifying a person wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud case.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the person is wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen credit card being used to make purchases at two department stores at 1000 Turtle Creek Drive.
If you have any information on the individual, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
