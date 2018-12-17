Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will be mostly sunny later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 40s.
Skies will be sunny as you head into Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
Clouds and a few stray showers will move in on Wednesday in advance of our next cold front. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Rain will be likely on Thursday across the Pine Belt with cooler temps as highs struggle to reach 60°.
Clouds will linger into Friday with cooler temps as highs only reach the mid 50s.
