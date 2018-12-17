Look Ahead: Monday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - After a very nice day in the Pine Belt, expect things to gradually go down hill overnight.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. Monday morning. Fog could be quite dense at times so please use your low beams and leave early for your destinations. After the fog burns off expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.
For Wednesday and Thursday, we have a good chance for showers and possibly and isolated thunderstorm, but no severe weather is expected at this time. The chance for rain is 50% on Wednesday and 60% chance on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 50s on Wednesday night and in the 30s on Thursday night .
For Friday into the weekend, dry weather returns . Highs will be in the 50s on Friday and in the low to mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s on Saturday and in the low 40s on Sunday.
