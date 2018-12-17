ICYMI: California withdraws 'text tax' after FCC ruling

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2009 file photo, a cell phone owner begins to write a text message on his cell phone in Los Angeles. California regulators have canceled a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones. The California Public Utilities Commission reversed course after a Federal Communications Commission ruling last week classified text messaging as an information service and not a telecommunications service. Regulators announced Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, CPUC commissioner Carla Peterman withdrew the text proposal "in light of the FCC's action." (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) (Matt Sayles)