How to watch the MS/AL All-Star Game

MONTGOMERY, AL (WDAM) - Some of Mississippi and Alabama’s finest high school athletes will meet under the lights Monday night in the 32nd Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
The game will be played in Montgomery, AL at the Cramton Bowl. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
The game will be televised on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3. Taylor Curet and Tim Doherty, with the WDAM 7 Sports Team, will also be in Montgomery covering the game.
Alabama leads the rivalry with 22 wins compared to just nine from the Mississippi side.
This year’s contest will feature eight players from the Pine Belt: Oak Grove quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, West Jones defensive lineman Byron Young, Hattiesburg High School quarterback Jarod Conner, HHS defensive back Hakeem Vance, HHS defensive lineman Jaren Handy, Sumrall High School receiver Dannis Jackson, Seminary High School defensive lineman Nathan Pickering and Laurel High School offensive tackle Charles Cross.
Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance will direct Mississippi’s offensive attack. Todd Mangum, of Wayne Academy, and Kenny Robinson, of Mize High School, will act as administrative coaches.
