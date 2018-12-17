Hattiesburg announces water reporting violations

“Both of these reporting violations are a byproduct of human error regarding record keeping and paperwork. Neither are in relation to the quality of our drinking water,” said Water Director Alan Howe. “Moving forward, we have requested a schedule for sample monitoring and reporting from the Mississippi Department of Health. We are adjusting our own internal office practices to make sure this does not happen again. We’ve also scheduled samples to be pulled and submitted again for lead and copper in June 2019.”