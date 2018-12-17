Harbor Lights provides magical backdrop for the perfect Christmas proposal

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - If Christmas movies have taught us anything, it’s that the holidays are the perfect time for romance.
At Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival, the twinkling lights and feeling of Christmas magic provide the perfect backdrop for couples, especially to those wanting to pop the question. Over the weekend, at least two couples did just that.
Kasie and Justin made the drive over to Gulfport from Hammond, LA. While visiting with Santa, Justin dropped down to one knee and asked Kasie to be his wife.
When asked why he chose Harbor Lights to propose, his answer left everyone at the winter festival smiling through their happy tears.
”This is her birthday weekend so I wanted it to be extra special for her! I knew she would be the one I would marry the day I met her. She loves Christmastime and Santa, and I wanted a unique proposal so I figured this would be the best way to do it. She is the love of my life and I want this to be something that she remembers forever! We both love coming to the Gulf Coast for our weekend getaways and this weekend with all of the Christmas lights and decorations would be a perfect time.”
Another couple, Josh and Allison, also visited the Gulf Coast this weekend, where Josh proposed to Allison. The couple live in Laurel and made the drive to Gulfport just to see the winter festival.
Of course, both women said "yes."
This isn’t the first time Harbor Lights has sparked romance on the Coast. Last year, the winter festival was featured in a holiday movie. “Christmas in Mississippi” aired on Lifetime Dec. 9, 2017. The movie was set at Harbor Lights and starred Jana Kramer as a photographer who returns to her hometown of Gulfport for the holiday. She volunteers to help set up the Harbor Lights festival, which is run by her high school boyfriend. Sparks fly and, by the end of the movie, you’ll find yourself grabbing a tissue.
Watch the trailer for the 2017 holiday movie below:
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.