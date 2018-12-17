France: Unions urge work slowdowns by protest-weary police

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 file photo, riot police officers stand guard on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. A French police labor union is urging the government to invest in rebuilding the country’s police forces while calling for a work slowdown to protest planned cuts in the national police budget. The Alliance union said on Monday, Dec. 17 that French lawmakers are set to vote on 62 million euros ($70 million) in budget cuts this week that “will once again result in downgraded work conditions,” if approved. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, file) (Rafael Yaghobzadeh)