Extended hours, shipping deadlines for USPS holiday deliveries

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - This week is expected to be one of the busiest shipping weeks of the year. According to the United States Postal Service, it expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of mail this week alone.
To make sure everyone has a chance to get their holiday packages delivered on time, USPS is extending hours at post offices across the state.
The following post offices will have extended hours through Dec. 22:
- Clinton: 100 E Lawson Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Grenada: 2500 Gateway Street – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hattiesburg Main Post Office: 220 S 40th Avenue – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hernando: 12 W Commerce Street – 9 a.m. to noon
- Madison: 990 Highway 51 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Olive Branch: 8850 Mid South Drive – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Southaven: 7550 Airways Boulevard – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Jackson LeFleur Station: 1501 Jacksonian Plaza – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
USPS says you should also follow these deadlines to ensure your packages make it to their destinations by Christmas day:
Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 20: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 20: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 20: Priority Mail
- Dec. 20: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 22: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 22: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.