Dolphins' Gore injures left ankle against Vikings

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin a game for the first time in his career with an injured left knee. Dallas improvised by moving left guard Connor Williams to right guard and inserting Xavier Su'a-Filo at right guard. But Su'a-Filo left early in the second quarter with an eye injury and did not return to the loss to the Colts. Indy defensive tackle Al Woods left in the third quarter with an injured leg and did not return.