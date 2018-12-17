Collins’ McLaurin commits to USM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi football program added three more verbal commitments Sunday wrapping the final weekend of visits before the December signing period opens Wednesday.
Markel McLaurin, a triple-threat receiver/defensive back/return man from Collins High School, tweeted out his commitment Sunday night, and Collins High School football coach Eric Booth likely would sign Wednesday.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound McLaurin caught 37 passes for 867 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 12 of the Tigers’ 13 games. He also scored three touchdowns rushing, three touchdowns on punt returns and another on an interception return.
For his career, McLaurin had 1,926 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 79 catches. He scored 20 touchdowns in his time as a Tiger.
Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge High School quarterback Chandler Rogers, who was ranked among the top 50, dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, also committed to USM over the weekend.
Rogers, who helped Lake Ridge to the third round of the state playoffs, threw for 2,233 yards and rushed 1,176 yards. He accounted for 34 touchdowns.
The Golden Eagles also received verbal commitments from Copiah-Lincoln Community College outside linebacker Swayze Bozeman (6-3, 210), who had 99 tackles this fall; and
USM had one player decommit: Quarterback Jarrett Guest of Acworth, Ga., who switched commitment to Coast Carolina University.
The brings the Golden Eagles’ number of non-binding verbal commitments up to 21 players, including 16
2018-19 VERBAL COMMITMENTS (21)
- Name Position, Ht., Wt., School/Hometown
- Dee Baker, RB, 6-0, 170, Northwest Rankin HS/Flowood
- Luke Baker, TE, 6-4, 198, Gulf Coast HS /Naples, Fla.
- Swayze Bozeman, OLB,, 6-3, 210, Copiah-Lincoln CC/Tri-County Academy/Flora
- Kendrick Brown, WR, 6-2, 195, Meridian HS/Meridian
- Naricuss Driver, TE, 6-3, 246, Highland (Kan.) CC/Spalding HS/GRiffin Ga.
- Tanner Hawthorne, OT, 6-6, 300, Glendale (Arz.)/Centennial HS/ Peoria, Ariz.
- Jaden Johnson, QB, 6-2, 208, Kirby High School/Memphis, Tenn.
- Tre Johnson, OT, 6-7, 296, Iowa Western CC/First Academy/Orlando, Fla.
- Eriq Kitchen, DE, 6-2, 247, East Mississippi CC/South Panola HS/Batesville
- Khalen Leonard, CB, 6-3, 175, Texas Prep Academy/Alvin, Texas
- Markel McLaurin, ATH, 5-11, 175, Collins HS/Collins
- T.Q. Newsome, ATH, 6-1, 205, Gulfport HS/Gulfport
- Tahveon “Taz” Nicholson, ATH, 4-11, 179, Robert E. Lee HS/Jacksonville, Fla.
- Chandler Rogers, QB, 6-0, 179, Lake Ridge HS/Mansfield, Texas
- Matthew Ryals, OT, 6-7, 280, Purvis HS/Purvis
- Chris Scruggs Jr., WR, 6-2, 175, Superior Collegiate Academy/Clearwater, Fla.
- Louis Smith, C, 6-3, 294, D ‘Iberville HS/Biloxi
- Avery White, OLB, 6-4, 195, East Central HS/Kiln
- Jakryus Williams, WR, 5-10, 175, Saraland HS/Saraland, Ala.
- Corey Wilson, RB, 6-0, 175, Warren Central HS/Vicksburg
- · Coker Wright, C, 6-4, 275, Brookhaven HS/Brookhaven
