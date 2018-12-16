William Carey continues to see enrollment growth

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The enrollment boom just continues at William Carey University.
The university saw an enrollment bump of 4.6 percent for the fall semester, about another 250 students more than fall semester 2017.
“With most universities in Mississippi experiencing plateaued or slight increases in enrollment, we are thrilled with the continued growth at Carey,” WCU President Tommy King said in a statement.
King said Carey’s enrollment had nearly doubled over past decade, starting at 2,508 and growing to this fall’s 4,911.
“This year’s 4.6 percent increase marks our consistent and robust growth,” King said.
Carey recruiters have played their role in the increase, staging and attending college fairs and inviting potential students to campus for orientation events.
King said even the January 2017 tornado that devastated the university’s main campus in Hattiesburg hadn’t put a dint in the growth.
“In fact, every term after the tornado has had a record enrollment,” King said. “The addition of new programs, such as the School of Pharmacy at our Tradition campus, also is part of the reason.”
