WDAM Coach of the Year: West Jones head coach Scott Pierson

“The most gratifying part was the Eagle Walk, and what was so gratifying about the Eagle Walk was seeing players from 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, all those players who played for us, and me, that weren’t able to get to (this) point, and were excited for me and the staff and the community and felt like they were a big reason we were there, and they were,” Pierson said. “Everybody says, ‘Well, that’s not about winning and losing,’ but in a way it is, because if you’re not winning, you’re not getting to enjoy the rewards.