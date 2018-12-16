Petal High School JROTC wins state championship

The group led by Sgt. Major (retired) Don DuBose won the Mississippi Army JROTC State Drill Championship, Saturday.

Petal High School JROTC wins state championship
By Jessica Bowman | December 16, 2018 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:44 PM

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Petal High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps are state champions.

Team captains pictured holding the trophy; Cadet Command Segeant Major Sean Berch, Cadet Major Xander Gibb, SGM DuBose (drill coach,) Cadet Segeant Major Zyquan Gordon and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Samantha Gregore.
Team captains pictured holding the trophy; Cadet Command Segeant Major Sean Berch, Cadet Major Xander Gibb, SGM DuBose (drill coach,) Cadet Segeant Major Zyquan Gordon and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Samantha Gregore.

The group led by Sgt. Major (retired) Don DuBose won the Mississippi Army JROTC State Drill Championship, Saturday.

The event was held at Brandon High School with nearly twenty teams competing.

DuBose said more than 50 teams attempted to qualify for the state competition.

For the past four years the Petal JROTC has come in second place, but after competing in nine different categories, the team brought home the state title in armed and unarmed competitions as well as the overall state championship.

This win now qualifies the team to compete in the Army JROTC National Drill Championship in March in Richmond, Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.