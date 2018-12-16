Petal High School JROTC wins state championship

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Petal High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps are state champions.
The group led by Sgt. Major (retired) Don DuBose won the Mississippi Army JROTC State Drill Championship, Saturday.
The event was held at Brandon High School with nearly twenty teams competing.
DuBose said more than 50 teams attempted to qualify for the state competition.
For the past four years the Petal JROTC has come in second place, but after competing in nine different categories, the team brought home the state title in armed and unarmed competitions as well as the overall state championship.
This win now qualifies the team to compete in the Army JROTC National Drill Championship in March in Richmond, Virginia.
