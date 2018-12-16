No. 13 JC shocks No. 4 Shelton St.

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WDAM) _ Sophomore guard Breonca Ducksworth drove the length of the court for a last-second, coast to-coast layup that lifted No. 13 Jones College to a 73-71 victory Saturday evening at No. 4 Shelton State College.
The Lady Bobcats (7-1) handed the Lady Buccaneers (10-2) their first home-court loss in four seasons. Shelton State had not lost on its own floor since Feb. 20, 2014.
JC also avenged its lone loss of the season, an 84-77 decision to the Lady Bucs on Nov. 15 in Ellisville.
Sophmore forward Maya Jones (Northwest Rankin HS) scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked seven shots and came up with five steals for the Lady Bobcats.
JC freshman guard Keyara Jones (Heidelberg HS) scored a team-high 22 points, freshman guard Destiny Hamer (Holmes County Central Academy) added 14 points and sophomore center Kyia Weathersby (Collins HS) had 10 points and eight rebounds
Ducksworth (West Jones HS) finished with 11 points and freshman forward LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) had eight rebounds.
Shelton State got a game-high 25 points from sophomore guard Tiyah Johnson.
The victory wrapped up JC’s 2018 portion of the schedule. The Lady Bobcats open 2019 on the road, visiting Bossier Parish Community College on Jan. 2 before returning home to welcome Chipola College at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.