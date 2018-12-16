Look Ahead: Sunday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - After a cloudy cool day, expect lows tonight to be in the lower to mid 40s.
On Sunday skies will give way to partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. As we head into Monday and Tuesday expect mostly sunny conditions with highs in the lower to mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
By Wednesday there is a 60% chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
There will be partly cloudy weather with an isolated shower is anticipated for Thursday with highs in the lower 60s and lows around 40.
For Friday and Saturday, expect the sun to return and cooler weather will prevail with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
