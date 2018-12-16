HPD asking for help to locate runaway

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway.
In a statement released Sunday, HPD said that Kenadie Lindsey, 12, ran away from her home on Oliver Avenue on Friday.
The HPD release says that Lindsey could possibly be wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar and may have a purple-and-pink polka dot suitcase with her.
Those with information can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 545-4910 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (STOP).
