HPD asking for help to locate runaway

December 16, 2018 at 2:09 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 2:15 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway.

In a statement released Sunday, HPD said that Kenadie Lindsey, 12, ran away from her home on Oliver Avenue on Friday.

The HPD release says that Lindsey could possibly be wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar and may have a purple-and-pink polka dot suitcase with her.

Those with information can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 545-4910 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (STOP).

