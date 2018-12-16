Hattiesburg church hosting annual Christmas program

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM -One Hattiesburg church is hosting an early Christmas celebration during the next three days and you’re invited.
The congregation of 19th Avenue Baptist Church is performing, "Merry Christmas Hattiesburg."
It’s happening Saturday night, Sunday morning and Monday evening.
It’s a musical drama telling the whole Christmas story and it’s the 8th year the church has hosted the program.
The first performance will be Saturday at 7 p.m.
The next performance is Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. and the final show will start Monday night at 7 p.m.
