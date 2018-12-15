18-year-old dies after accidental shooting at Waynesboro shopping center

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - An 18-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself in the head at a shopping center in Waynesboro Friday evening.
Officials received the call of the accidental shooting at 4 p.m. on Mississippi Drive and Robinson Street. According to Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Don Hopkins, the teen accidentally shot himself while sitting in his truck at Herbert’s Mart Shopping Center.
He was taken to Wayne General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Assistant Coroner Mike Williams.
Hopkins said the teen was a student at Wayne Academy and had just turned 18 three days ago.
