West Jones girls win thriller over South Jones

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - With their backs against the wall and time running out, the Lady Mustangs never flinched.
West Jones girls soccer trailed rival South Jones 1-0 in stoppage time of the second overtime period. Freshman Jenny Batista saw just enough wiggle-room to slip one past the South Jones goalie for the equalizer, just moments before the end of overtime.
The Lady Mustangs went on to win the penalty kicks 3-1 over the Lady Braves and claim a 2-1 victory in a crucial region contest.
In a storied Jones County rivalry that seems to take on a different life on the soccer field, West and South ended regulation in a scoreless tie. Freshman Brianna Gray scored eight minutes into overtime to give South Jones a 1-0 lead before West Jones made its comeback.
Here are some more of Friday’s high school soccer scores from around the Pine Belt:
Boys - West Jones (4) South Jones (1) Girls - Lawrence County (0) Sumrall (9)
Boys - Lawrence County (0) Sumrall (2) Girls – Hattiesburg (3) Picayune (0)
Boys - Oak Grove (5) Petal (0) Girls - Oak Grove (6) Petal (0)
