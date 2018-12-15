Toys for Tot’s volunteers fill bags for pine belt children

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Early on Friday morning at 8 a.m. you probably were at the gym, at work or still in the bed catching some Z’s, but at that time doors were open in Hattiesburg at the Oseola McCarty Youth Development center stuffing bags with gifts.
The Marine’s Toys for Tots program and the Oseola McCarty Youth Development center have been accepting donations and collecting toys since October. Volunteer, Sara Watts said that it’s a process to making a child smile.
“Step one, we go and pick up the boxes and we collect all the toys,” said Watts. “Step two, we sort all the toys in this room. Step three, we put them in the bags. Step four, we bring them over to the other side. Step five, the parents come and they pick them up and we send it home with the.”
Janet Baldwin, Forrest County Toys for Tots coordinator said that she wants every child to feel special this holiday.
“We’re trying to make sure that each child has a couple of toys on Christmas morning,” said Baldwin.
Volunteers work day and night to fill each family wish list. Each bag leaves the youth development center loaded with goodies, stocking stuffers and gifts. And trust me it all take’s a lot of work behind the scenes.
“Oh wow yes a lot of hard work, I’m so grateful for our team of volunteers that have been coming in to assist us,” said Baldwin.
Pine belt stores and community members also donated new and lightly used clothes for children.
According to the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center, they have counted over 600 kids that they will be helping this holiday and more than 100 bags will be given to families.
The development center is also looking for volunteers to help with bagging toys for children across the pine belt and if you would like to donate, you still have time because pick up for Toys for Tots boxes isn’t until December 18th.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.