Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of Laurel Check Into Cash store

By Jayson Burnett | December 15, 2018 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 4:44 PM

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Police are searching for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a check cashing store in Laurel Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m.

According to Laurel Police Captain Tommy Cox, two black males walked into the Check Into Cash store on North 16th Ave. with handguns demanding money. Cox says the suspects stole a small amount of cash and left.

Authorities said the two suspects drove away in a gray Kia SUV with a Louisiana license plate.

If you have any information, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601)-425-4711.

