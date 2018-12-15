Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of Laurel Check Into Cash store

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Police are searching for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a check cashing store in Laurel Saturday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m.
According to Laurel Police Captain Tommy Cox, two black males walked into the Check Into Cash store on North 16th Ave. with handguns demanding money. Cox says the suspects stole a small amount of cash and left.
Authorities said the two suspects drove away in a gray Kia SUV with a Louisiana license plate.
If you have any information, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601)-425-4711.
