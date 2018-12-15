Mississippi to welcome new State Forester

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) – Mississippi will have a new State Forester come Saturday.
Russell Bozeman will become the 13th person to head the state agency that oversees forest protection, management and inventory and wildland fire management.
Bozeman’s appointment was announced Friday by the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s Board of Commissioners.
“The Mississippi Forestry Commission is very fortunate to have him in this role,” Board Chairman Ken Martin said in statement. “Mr. Bozeman’s dedication, background in forestry, leadership skills and institutional knowledge make him highly qualified to fill his new role as State Forester.
“He has already proven to be a valuable asset to the agency, and the Board of Commissioners looks forward to his continued success serving the state of Mississippi.
Bozeman began his career with the agency as director of Forest Protection and Information. More recently, Bozeman served the agency as interim State Forester (October 2018) and Assistant State Forester (2015).
Among his responsibilities: supervision of the agency’s wildfire response efforts; public outreach and education division; and urban forestry division. In addition, Bozeman acted as liaison to state and federal agency partners, forestry membership associations and the state’s elected officials.
“I am humbled and honored to accept this appointment as Mississippi’s next State Forester,” said Bozeman. “Our employees’ passion for protecting the state’s natural resources and serving the people of Mississippi is inspiring. I look forward to continuing the agency’s forward momentum in this new capacity.”
Bozeman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry with a concentration in forest management from Mississippi State University and is a registered forester.
He is a member of the Southern Group of State Foresters, National Association of State Foresters, Society of American Foresters, Mississippi Forestry Association and Hinds County Forestry Association.
Bozeman lives in Raymond with his wife and two daughters. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and serving as an active member of Raymond United Methodist Church.
