Marion County family’s home destroyed in house fire

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - About a week ago Leslie Johnson and her family woke up to a sight they’d never imagine. Their home was up in flames. They say they vividly remember it all.
“My most prized possession was sitting in our truck and that was my kids,” said Leslie Johnson, the home owner of the destroyed home.
“Just as I laid down our youngest came running down the hall into the room screaming my rooms on fire my rooms on fire, so my husband jumped up took off running and I I ran behind him,” said Johnson.
Fire fighters responded to the fully engulfed home and did all they could to put out the flames.
“They kept radioing in to bring more trucks and they fought it hard and long, but they weren’t able to save it," said Johnson.
"They were able to save the camper in the backyard, but we lost the home and everything we had in it,” said Johnson.
Johnson says members of her family were devastated.
“Mama my things my toys, my books, my school stuff I couldn’t save it," said Johnson. "I love my house I love you know… we’ve been here 6 years, but my babies were safe and that’s all that mattered to me.”
Johnson and her husband’s home that housed them and 8 kids is now completely destroyed. They’ve attempted to go through and find anything they could use, but they were unsuccessful. Food, clothes, appliances, everything destroyed, and now the family is asking for the community’s help.
“A lot of prayer for one," said Johnson. “We need lots of prayer. We’re asking for donations to help get us a place to live.”
Also, Ferguson Credit Union is accepting donations as well. Just make them aware that you want to donate.
