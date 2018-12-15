Laurel PD and Good Samaritan work to “Stuff a Truck

By Quametra Wilborn | December 14, 2018 at 7:27 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 8:14 PM

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Good Samaritan partners with the Laurel Police Department and other organizations for their annual Stuff a Truck food drive.

All non-perishable food donations go towards the Good Samaritan’s Soup kitchen.

“That’s what we work off of, donations,” says soup kitchen manager Beverly Odom. “We feed anywhere from 100 to 300 [people] a day from 11 to 1 and it’s a hot meal.”

Odom says the holidays are always a tough time for families in need and that’s why they are depending on people’s donations.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to see the families and the people that come in to eat hot meals with a smile on their face,” says Odom.

The truck will be set up outside the Walmart in Laurel on Highway 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say they will also be accepting monetary donations as well.

