Laurel PD and Good Samaritan work to “Stuff a Truck

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Good Samaritan partners with the Laurel Police Department and other organizations for their annual Stuff a Truck food drive.
All non-perishable food donations go towards the Good Samaritan’s Soup kitchen.
“That’s what we work off of, donations,” says soup kitchen manager Beverly Odom. “We feed anywhere from 100 to 300 [people] a day from 11 to 1 and it’s a hot meal.”
Odom says the holidays are always a tough time for families in need and that’s why they are depending on people’s donations.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to see the families and the people that come in to eat hot meals with a smile on their face,” says Odom.
The truck will be set up outside the Walmart in Laurel on Highway 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers say they will also be accepting monetary donations as well.
