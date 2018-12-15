Kendrick Davis records 100th win with Wayne County basketball

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - Since rejoining his alma mater as the Wayne County boys basketball coach in 2013, Kendrick Davis has brought the War Eagles to the “Big House” in four of his five seasons – including two final four appearances and a state runner-up finish.
Davis reached a major milestone last Friday when he recorded his 100th win at Wayne County with a victory over Northeast Lauderdale. Davis’ overall career record currently sits at 253-119.
“I’m always honest and upfront with [my team],” Davis said. “I said, ‘Guys if we win this game, it’s going to be my 100th game here at Wayne County.’ So that kind of motivated them to try to win that game for me. After the game it was awesome. They had water coolers ready to dump on me but I told them, ‘No we can’t do that.’ It’s very gratifying for me to be able to play here as a high school student, I played basketball and baseball here. Just to be able to come home and coach these past five, six years, it’s been awesome.”
