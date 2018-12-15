Kendrick Davis records 100th win with Wayne County basketball

“I’m always honest and upfront with [my team],” Davis said. “I said, ‘Guys if we win this game, it’s going to be my 100th game here at Wayne County.’ So that kind of motivated them to try to win that game for me. After the game it was awesome. They had water coolers ready to dump on me but I told them, ‘No we can’t do that.’ It’s very gratifying for me to be able to play here as a high school student, I played basketball and baseball here. Just to be able to come home and coach these past five, six years, it’s been awesome.”