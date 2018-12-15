Funeral services held for Hattiesburg airman

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon in Collins for a U-S Air Force Airman from Hattiesburg, who died earlier this month from a service-related injury.
Services for 26-year-old Airman First Class Brian Bradford were held at Billy King Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Bradford died at Walter Reid Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. December 6th. He was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Burial took place at the McDonald Chapel Cemetery with full military rites.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.