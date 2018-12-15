Bond set for 2nd suspect in Jones County shooting

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department charged 27-year-old Iesha Crosby Monday with accessory before the fact, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance. Crosby made her initial court appearance on Tuesday and had her bond set at $12,500 by Judge Billie Graham. According to authorities, Crosby had contacted the man on Facebook Messenger using a fake profile, inviting the victim to her home. She picked him up in Waynesboro and brought him to her home,