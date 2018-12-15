Bond set for 2nd suspect in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A second suspect arrested in connection to shooting that injured a man in Jones County on Nov. 29 stood before a judge Friday afternoon.
Legerrian Blakely, 28, was given a $10,000 bond for each amount he’s facing. His bond total was set at $30,000. Blakely was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, participating in/conducting gang activity and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Deputies responded to the shooting on Bush Dairy Road just after midnight and found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, the victim was shot five times and Blakely was the alleged shooter. The victim was later released from the hospital.
Capt. Tonya Madison, Chief Investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, says Blakely is a known gang member and the shooting stemmed from a rap beef.
“The two in question, our victim, and this suspect and another suspect have been beefing since Sept. of this year,” Madison said. “They did it on a rap song, and we have that rap song downloaded because it’s on YouTube. So, that’s what all this stemmed from.”
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department charged 27-year-old Iesha Crosby Monday with accessory before the fact, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance. Crosby made her initial court appearance on Tuesday and had her bond set at $12,500 by Judge Billie Graham. According to authorities, Crosby had contacted the man on Facebook Messenger using a fake profile, inviting the victim to her home. She picked him up in Waynesboro and brought him to her home,
Authorities say they are looking for at least one other person in connection to the shooting.
