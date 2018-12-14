USM soccer recaps record season

“We as coaches, we focus on the X’s and O’s,” El-Zare said. “And you learn that it’s not only about the X’s and O’s. It’s about developing people. Here at Southern Miss, we look at sports as a vehicle to preparing people for life after sports. And we look at our student-athletes as not just robots, we’re looking at them as people. These are people so in order for them to maximize themselves, they have to also develop socially, they have to develop personally, they have to develop physically.”