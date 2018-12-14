Senate rebukes Trump, Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi, Yemen war

Senate rebukes Trump, Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi, Yemen war
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., joined at left by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., holds a news conference after the Senate passed a resolution he introduced that would pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure to rebuke Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO, and MATTHEW LEE | December 13, 2018 at 11:23 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:23 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has delivered back-to-back votes against Saudi Arabia in an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump's response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The resolutions are largely symbolic but signal new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally.

One measure recommends that the U.S. end its assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen. The other puts the blame for the death of Khashoggi squarely on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Both had been vigorously opposed by the Trump administration.

The bipartisan votes came two months after the Saudi journalist's slaying at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and after Trump persistently equivocated over who was responsible. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that bin Salman must have at least known of the plot.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to give House members a classified security briefing, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not shown, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to give House members a classified security briefing, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not shown, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to give House members a classified security briefing on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to give House members a classified security briefing on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)