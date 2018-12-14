Police investigating weekend shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - An early Sunday morning shooting in Waynesboro happened near a pool hall located in the 500 block of Azalea Drive.
According to Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, with the Waynesboro Police Department, after evidence and witness accounts were collected, an arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Dewayne Rankin Jr., who is suspect in connection with the shooting.
On Tuesday, Rankin turned himself in to authorities and was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. His initial appearance was on Thursday, where Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman set his bond at $75,000.
Authorities say Rankin and the victim were involved in a confrontation, which eventually led to a fight. During the altercation, Rankin allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the face and hip.
The victim was taken to Wayne General Hospital before being transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he is listed in critical condition.
The shooting is still under investigation and other arrests could be made.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192 or come by the department located at 712 Wayne Street in Waynesboro.
