Police investigating shooting at shopping center in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are investigating a shooting that took place at a shopping center Friday.
The shooting happened on Mississippi Drive and Robinson Street in the parking lot of the Herbert Mart Shopping Center, according to Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Commander Don Hopkins.
Hopkins says one person was taken to the hospital in result of the shooting.
This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as we receive it.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.