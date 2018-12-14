Perry County kids shop with a cop

PERRY COUNT, MS (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s third shop with a cop event at Fred’s in Richton Thursday night. The event allowed 23 kids to shop with an assigned helper from law enforcement to buy up to $200 worth of Christmas gifts for the holiday. Let’s just say that the aisle’s were pretty intense.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said that the money raised to give back to the community wasn’t just from the shop with a cop program but help from the community was what made everything possible.
“Shop with a cop program is giving them a one hundred seventy five a piece , and Fred’s has matched with 25 to give them 200 dollars,” said Sheriff Nobles.
Fred’s store manager Keshanta Price said that the employees at the Richton store had a lot to do with the restocking the shelves for the children to come in to pick exactly what they want.
This year marks the third times this event has been done for the kids in the community of Perry County and Sheriff Mitch Nobles said that this year was a big turnout. He also mentioned that the kids that were selected this year were picked through teachers within the Perry County School District. Most children were fifth grade or under.
Kimberly Isbell and her family participated in shop with a cop for the first time in Perry County this year and said that this program meant a lot.
“With the community pitching in and everything they’ve done, this makes it a good experience for her and us financially to get through Christmas,” said Kimberly.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.