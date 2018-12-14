Jones College alum set for bowl season

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) – The senior college football bowl season begins Saturday, and Jones College will be well-represented during postseason play.
Eleven former Bobcats will be suiting up in bowl games across the nation.
Saturday, senior offensive lineman Jemar Nunley (6 feet, 2 inches, 300 pounds) of Alcorn State University will suit up when the Braves (9-3) meet North Carolina A&T (9-2) in the Celebration Bowl.
On Dec. 18, four former Bobcats will join their University of Alabama-Birmingham teammates when the Blazers (10-3) take on the University of Northern Illinois (8-5) in the Boca Raton Bowl.
JC will be represented among the Blazers by senior tight end Logan Scott (6-5, 250) of Oak Grove; junior wide receiver Kendall Parham (5-10, 180) of Oak Grove; junior offensive lineman Colby Ragland (6-5, 305) of Raymond; and junior offensive lineman Andrew Smith (6-1, 300) of Prentiss
Junior defensive tackle DeShondrick Foxworth (6-1, 290) of East Marion High School will play when the University of Buffalo (10-3) face Troy University (9-3) on Dec. 22 in the Dollar General Bowl.
Senior punter Brady Farlow (5-11, 184) of Louisiana Tech University takes the field when the Bulldogs (7-5) meet the University of Hawaii (8-5) on Dec. 22 in the Hawaii Bowl.
West Virginia University junior offensive lineman Kelby Wickline (6-4, 298) will be on hand when the Mountaineers (8-3) meet Syracuse University (9-3) in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (6-6, 305), a Charleston, S.C., native, will be on the field for the University of South Carolina (7-5) when it meets the University of Virginia (7-5) in the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
Senior defensive tackle Tony Adams (6-0, 333) of Northwest Rankin High School will help Arkansas State University (8-4) take on University of Nevada (7-5) in the Dec. 29 Arizona Bowl in Tempe, Ariz.
Mississippi State University senior safety Johnathan Abram (6-0, 215) of East Marion will suit up when the 8-4 Bulldogs (8-4) meet University of Iowa (8-4) in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
