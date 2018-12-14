HPSD fights chronic absenteeism

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is cracking down on chronic absenteeism and announced an initiative involving parents on Thursday.
The public and Hattiesburg police are working together to make sure students are in school on a regular basis. Children who don’t show up for class miss out on developing fundamental reading and math skills.
“One of the goals that we have in our district we’re participating in this area to make the Pine Belt a work force ready community, and so when you talk about being a work force ready community, part of that work is making sure students perform well on the ACT work keys," said Superintendent Robert Williams. "So when students perform well in high school district, everyone benefits.”
The goal is for kids to build a habit of good attendance that will carry them into college and careers.
